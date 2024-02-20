Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Aspiga
Clara Lace Panelled Dress
£180.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Aspiga
Need a few alternatives?
Kimchi Blue
Gemma Denim Ruffle Mini Dress
BUY
$129.00
Urban Outfitters
Madewell
Denim Seamed Mini Dress In Lunar Wash
BUY
$128.00
Madewell
Reformation
Tropez Denim Mini Dress
BUY
$218.00
Reformation
7 For All Mankind
Denim Lustre Luxe Dress In Daylily
BUY
$298.00
7 For All Mankind
More from Aspiga
Aspiga
Theresa Blazer
BUY
£205.00
Aspiga
More from Dresses
Kimchi Blue
Gemma Denim Ruffle Mini Dress
BUY
$129.00
Urban Outfitters
Madewell
Denim Seamed Mini Dress In Lunar Wash
BUY
$128.00
Madewell
Reformation
Tropez Denim Mini Dress
BUY
$218.00
Reformation
7 For All Mankind
Denim Lustre Luxe Dress In Daylily
BUY
$298.00
7 For All Mankind
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted