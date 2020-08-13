DL1961

Clara Cotton Denim Bermuda Shorts

$149.00 $89.40

Fits small, if between sizes, order one size up High rise: 9.75" Short inseam: 9" Leg opening: 17.75" All measurements based on a size 26 Model measurements: 5'8" height, 33" bust, 24" waist, 34" hips, wearing a size 26 Zip fly with button closure, five-pocket silhouette Contrast stitching, bronze-tone hardware, belt loops Uneven frayed hem DL1961 uses fibers that require half the dye, half the water and half the energy it typically takes to produce traditional denim. Imported