Free People Movement

City Vibes Oversize T-shirt

$48.00 $29.90

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom

Details & Care This easygoing tank is pieced together from raw-edge panels of comfy jersey into an extra-loose, extra-long fit. 30" center front length; 34" back length (size Medium) Scoop neck 50% polyester, 37% cotton, 13% rayon Machine wash, tumble dry Imported Women's Active & Swim Item #6085162