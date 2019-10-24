Patagonia

City Storm Down Parka

$499.00

At Patagonia

Our longest, fully seam-taped H2No® Performance Standard parka with a DWR (durable water repellent) finish for additional weather protection; length from the highest point on the shoulder to the lowest point of the drop-tail hem is 38" Stuffed with 700-fill-power 100% Recycled Down (duck and goose down reclaimed from down products) Detachable hood stuffed with down keeps warmth in; two-way drawcord cinches down for blustery weather Two-way center-front zipper makes sitting and cycling comfortable; wind flap provides protection and full-length placket is secured with snaps Exterior has four brushed micro-jersey-lined handwarmer pockets; two secured with zippers and welt detail and two flapped with magnet closures. Interior pockets: secured zippered chest pocket and drop-in power-mesh pocket large enough to hold scarves and/or gloves Waist cinch can be accessed through the front pocket; cord is routed for easy adjustability Functional storm cuffs protect from cold rain and snow; Fair Trade Certified™ sewn 1,069 g (37.7 oz)