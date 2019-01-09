CUT-OUT COOL. - Bonded cut-outs on the sides and shoulders give a dramatically stylized look to the Nike City Ready Women's Bodysuit. The design allows for cooling and lets you reveal your bra or other layer underneath. Long sleeves and a mock-neck contrast to the triangular, snap-closure waistline, as stretch piqué fabric helps keep you comfortable. Benefits - Dri-FIT technology helps keep you dry and comfortable.. Side and shoulder cut-outs reveal layers worn underneath and allow for cooling.. Open-leg design offers freedom of movement.. Cuffs open with zippers, while inverted triangle hem has snap-button closure.. Product Details - Fabric: 88% nylon/12% spandex. Mock-neck design. Machine wash. ImportedShown: Black. Style: AH7234-010. .