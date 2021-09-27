Lipault

City Plume 24 Hour Bag

$80.00

Buy Now Review It

Nylon lining Zipper closure 3 Ways To Carry: Use removable strap to carry on shoulder, large top carry handles, or use the smart sleeve and transport the bag on your luggage Easy To Secure: Zip closure to main compartment for added security of your personal belongings and valuables; front outside zipper pockets and flat pocket on side Amazing Capacity: Several compartments to keep items separated; inside has one main compartment, a zipped pocket, and 2 flat pockets Materials: Soft, pliable nylon Dimensions: 11.2" x 17.2" x 8.5" inches; Weight 2.4 lbs The 24h Bag is extremely lightweight and ideal for the gym or daily travel. Simple yet highly functional, the 24h Bag is a must-have.