Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Wellness
City Chic
City Chic Smooth & Chic Sports Bra
$52.00
Buy Now
Review It
At ASOS
More from City Chic
City Chic
Stripe Printed Palazzo Pants (plus Size)
$85.00
$32.97
from
Nordstrom Rack
BUY
City Chic
Magnum Coat
$189.00
$94.50
from
CoEdition
BUY
City Chic
Royalty Faux Leather Jacket
C$191.82
from
Nordstrom
BUY
City Chic
Tuxedo Dress
C$177.11
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted