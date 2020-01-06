MD Complete

Citrus-c Healthy Complexion

$24.99

Buy Now Review It

At MD Complete

Quench & Restore Advanced 2-in-1 Sleep Mask features NanoActive HATM—a whole new kind of Hyaluronic Acid for a whole new kind of results. It works with any skincare regimen to improve plumping and firming results. It's a refreshing alternative to injectable fillers, with the surprise benefit of also revitalizing stressed skin to reduce blotchiness and restore a healthy, rested complexion. We modified microscopic Hyaluronic Acid molecules and complexed it with amino acids, vitamin, and phytonutrients to make it more mobile and active in the skin. It's ideally suited for anyone who: (1) is looking to step-up their skincare results, (2) experiences stress—physical or emotional—or lack of sleep, (3) is noticing increased crepiness or (4) wants to accelerate plumping and firming. Quench & Restore features a restorative scent—natural lavender essential oil to help increase a sense of calmness and promote relaxation. Perfect before you enter deep beauty sleep. 60-90 day supply! FEATURES & BENEFITS Plumps and firms skin Smoothes the look of fine lines Reduces the appearance of blotchy redness Calms and soothes stressed skin Restores healthy radiance Provides a quick boost of hydration HOW TO USE First Time: Use initially for three consecutive nights without any other skincare products, to jumpstart your results. Cleanse Massage a very thin layer of Quench & Restore Mask into skin Repeat: Use daily or twice daily for best results. Cleanse Massage a very thin layer of Quench & Restore Mask into skin Apply other skincare treatments As with all skincare products, we recommend anyone pregnant or breastfeeding contacts a doctor before usage. Key Ingredients NanoActive HA plumps and firms skin to nurture a more rested appearance. This nanoparticle Hyaluronic Acid (HA) that has been modified with Butyric Acid to prevent the skin’s natural inflammatory response to nanoparticle HA and improve ingredient mobility, as well as plumping and firming results. Beta Glucan—sourced from nutrient-rich mushrooms and shown to support a str