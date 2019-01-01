Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Necklaces
Robert Lee Morris
Circle Link Collar Necklace
$65.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Lord & Taylor
Featured in 1 story
Here's How To Do "Going Out" This Season
by
Jinnie Lee
Need a few alternatives?
Gorjana
5 Disc Choker Necklace
$55.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
Bird and Feather Co.
Gatsby Necklace
$105.00
from
Of A Kind
BUY
Sabine
Green With Envy Statement Necklace
$58.00
from
Piperlime
BUY
Lulu Frost for J.Crew
Harvest Moon Necklace
$235.00
from
J. Crew
BUY
More from Necklaces
Missoma
Lucy Williams Gold Large Cameo Necklace
£139.00
from
Missoma
BUY
Adina's Jewels
Herringbone Necklace In Gold Vermeil
$68.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Adina's Jewels
Ancient Greek Coin Necklace
$58.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Adina's Jewels
Pavé Shell Necklace
$62.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
More from Fashion
Paid Content
How To Dress For Fall When It Absolutely Still Feels Like Summer
var elem = new Array(); var mobilebuy = new Array(); var closebutton = new Array(); var init = false; var previous = 100; var mobile = false; var
by
Eliza Dumais
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
The Best Under-$150 Buys Of The Month
With every new season comes a new crop of eye candy to shop for. But navigating the new arrivals section can feel daunting: With the overload of emerging
by
Eliza Huber
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted