Siren

Circe Candle

£28.00

At Siren

In Greek myth, Circe is both a goddess and an enchantress who lives alone on the island of Aeaea, accompanied by her lion and wolf companions. She’s an exceptionally skilled witch who has a great knowledge of potions and herbs and is known for transforming Odysseus’ men into swine. Thought by some to be the archetypal Femme Fatale, she is a complex, flawed, sexually-free goddess, who teaches us about resilience and the power of transformation. Our Circe candle is the perfect size to keep on your altar or somewhere special that could do with a bit of posi feminine energy. All candles are hand-poured with love in our London studio. Made from soy wax, they are vegan and come in plastic-free, biodegradable packaging. Please note these pictures are not necessarily indicative of the candle you will receive - as they are hand-made there may be slight variances in detail and colour.