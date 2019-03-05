Search
Products fromShopClothingTops
Sandro

Ciel T-shirt

$110.00$27.27
At Saks Fifth Avenue
Statement tee with graphic print is crafted in fresh, lightweight cotton. Crewneck. Short sleeves. Pullover style. About 26" from shoulder to hem. Cotton. Machine wash. Imported. Model shown is 5'10" (177cm) wearing US size Small.
Featured in 1 story
Feminist Tees For International Women's Day
by Emily Ruane