Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Handbags
Cross-Body
Sole Society
Chusy Crossbody
$34.97
Buy Now
Review It
At Sole Society
Details The ultimate in fall readiness, this crossbody bag is designed with bold colorways and hardware detailing. Crafted with mixed materials of smooth vegan leather and soft suede. Material: Vegan Leather, Genuine Suede
Featured in 1 story
Suede Bags To Warm You Up On A Cold Day
by
Rebekkah Easley
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Valentino
Logo Leather Crossbody Bag
$1800.00
from
Lane Crawford
BUY
DETAILS
Rachel Comey
Keno Fanny Pack
$295.00
from
Rachel Comey
BUY
DETAILS
Forever 21
Long Strap Faux Leather Satchel
$27.90
from
Forever 21
BUY
DETAILS
Matt Bernson
Harrison Crossbody
$255.00
from
Matt Bernson
BUY
More from Sole Society
DETAILS
Sole Society
Mavis Loafer Pump With Padded Footbed
$84.95
$67.99
from
Zappos
BUY
DETAILS
Sole Society
Stripe Visor
$25.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Sole Society
Slouchy Tall Leather Boots
$152.00
from
QVC
BUY
DETAILS
Sole Society
Jennings Tassel Pouch
$39.95
from
Sole Society
BUY
More from Cross-Body
DETAILS
Kate Spade New York
Universal Nylon Slim Commuter Bag
$168.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
DETAILS
Treasure & Bond
Mini Campbell Leather Crossbody Bag
$169.00
$84.49
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Madewell
Whipstitch Belt Bag
$78.00
$46.80
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Biore
Blue Agave + Baking Soda Cleanser
C$8.39
from
Target
BUY
More from Shopping
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
The Best Under-$150 Buys Of The Month
With every new season comes a new crop of eye candy to shop for. But navigating the new arrivals section can feel daunting: With the overload of emerging
by
Eliza Huber
Shopping
19 White Pieces To Wear After Labor Day, Because Nobody Tells Us ...
We all know that fashion “rules” are the most fun when they’re broken, and the supposed forbidden-ness of wearing white after Labor Day might be one
by
Emily Ruane
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted