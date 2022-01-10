pixiebell

Chunky Winter Bonnet

$40.00

Buy Now Review It

At Etsy

Style: Chunky bonnet aviator cap for women. Color: This sample hat is shown in Cilantro. You can choose from 34 colors. Please see the last photo in the listing and zoom in for a visual reference of your color choices, then select it from the drop down menu when ordering. Sizes: One size fits average teen or adult head size of 20” to 23” (50.5 cm to 58 cm). Fiber Content: 80% acrylic, 20% Wool Characteristics: Whimsical, chunky, very soft, warm and cozy. Care Instructions: Hand wash, dry flat. Every item from Pixiebell is handmade and knit or crocheted to order, unless otherwise stated in title of the item as "ready to ship". Production time may vary, please check the SHIPPING & POLICIES tab for accurate processing times. If you need an item promptly, please contact me so that we can make arrangements. While every effort is made to accurately represent the true colors of the yarns used in my work, your monitor settings may affect the appearance of these colors on your screen. If you are interested in an item but would prefer a different color, size or embellishment (if applicable), feel free to contact me and let me create a custom design for you. Please see my policies section for more information about shipping methods, deadlines and possible international customs duty fees.