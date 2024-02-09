Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Rings
Quince
Chunky Ring
$44.90
Buy Now
Review It
At Quince
Need a few alternatives?
Oradina
Icon Heart Ring
BUY
$336.00
$395.00
Oradina
Oradina
Echelon Ring
BUY
$336.00
$395.00
Oradina
Rachel Entwistle Jewellery
Spiral Pinky Ring Gold
BUY
£125.00
Rachel Entwistle Jewellery
Rachel Entwistle Jewellery
Spiral Pinky Ring Silver
BUY
£105.00
Rachel Entwistle Jewellery
More from Quince
Quince
Croissant Dôme Cuff Bracelet
BUY
$89.90
Quince
Quince
14k Gold Beaded Bracelet
BUY
$99.90
Quince
Quince
Sophia Bold Bangle
BUY
$69.90
Quince
Quince
Silver Hook Wheat Chain Bracelet
BUY
$49.90
Quince
More from Rings
Quince
14k Gold Stacker Ring
BUY
$69.90
Quince
Quince
14k Gold Circle Ring
BUY
$89.90
Quince
Quince
14k Gold Twist Ring
BUY
$69.90
Quince
Quince
Wide Band
BUY
$49.90
Quince
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted