Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Flats
& Other Stories
Chunky Leather Tassle Loafers
£100.00
Buy Now
Review It
At & Other Stories
Need a few alternatives?
Vagabond
Cosmo 2.0 Loafer
BUY
£120.00
Vagabond
Reformation
Agathea Chunky Loafer
BUY
£248.00
Reformation
& Other Stories
Chunky Leather Tassle Loafers
BUY
£100.00
& Other Stories
Ugg
Fluff Yeah Genuine Shearling Slingback Sandal
BUY
$50.00
$100.00
Nordstrom
More from & Other Stories
& Other Stories
Chunky Leather Tassle Loafers
BUY
£100.00
& Other Stories
& Other Stories
Pointelle Knit Midi Dress
BUY
£120.00
& Other Stories
& Other Stories
Favourite Cut Jeans
BUY
£75.00
& Other Stories
& Other Stories
Flared Lace Trousers
BUY
$74.99
$99.00
& Other Stories
More from Flats
Vagabond
Cosmo 2.0 Loafer
BUY
£120.00
Vagabond
Reformation
Agathea Chunky Loafer
BUY
£248.00
Reformation
& Other Stories
Chunky Leather Tassle Loafers
BUY
£100.00
& Other Stories
Ugg
Fluff Yeah Genuine Shearling Slingback Sandal
BUY
$50.00
$100.00
Nordstrom
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted