Castaluna

Chunky Knit Shawl cardigan

£55.00

Buy Now Review It

At La Redoute

Open cardigan • Long sleeves • Shawl collarFabric content and care advice • 70% acrylic, 30% wool • Secondary fabric: 50% acrylic, 40% polyamide, 10% wool • Machine washable at 30°C on a delicate cycle • Iron at low temperature. Do not bleach • Do not tumble dry • Do not dry clean. Plus size garment.