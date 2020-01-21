Chicwish

Chunky Cardigan

$79.90

Buy Now Review It

[ Product Details ] Open front. Handmade chunky knit. Cable pattern trimming. Ribbed neck, cuffs and hem. Knit fabric provides flexibility. Not lined. 100% Acrylic. Hand wash cold. [ Style Details ] There’s no better go-to topper for fall than a classic vintage-inspired knit cardigan. It’s perfect for wearing over our many sweater and jeans combinations but also works layered on top of dresses. [ Occasions ] Great selection for work, walking, vacation, dating and casual look. Cozy up and keep stylish when you pull on this oversized fluffy longline cardigan. It's the perfect way to toss a on a layer last minute to deliver a trendy look effortlessly. [ Size details ] Please check the size details before ordering ---------------* XS fits great to US 0-2. ---------------* S-M fits great to US 4-6. ---------------* L-XL fits great to US 8-10. [ About us ] FREE returns up to 10 days. Chicwish cares for its customers most and we would love to hear any voice from you. If you have any question, suggestion or concern, don't hesitate to speak with us. Thank you for all your support.