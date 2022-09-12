JZD

Chula Stud Earrings – Gold

$15.00

Specifications Dimensions (Overall): 1 Inches (L), .2 Inches (W) Weight: .2 Ounces Closure Type: Butterfly Count: 1 Pairs Material: Metal Care & Cleaning: Care Instructions Not Provided Street Date: September 4, 2022 TCIN: 85626758 UPC: 196365362232 Item Number (DPCI): 318-16-5747 Origin: Imported Description The Latino Heritage Month Chul Stud Earrings add the perfect finishing touch to your festive outfit. This pair of stud earrings features a lettered design that reads "Chula," which means "cute" in Spanish. Set on post hardware with butterfly backs for secure wear, these typographic earrings add subtle glam to your ensemble as you celebrate the rich heritage rooted in Latino communities. Add the following to the copy "Founded by Jen and Vero, two Latinas from South Texas, JZD is a lifestyle brand that builds community and celebrates cultura every day. We exist to empower you and remind you that your ancestors are always cheering you on. If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it.