Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Sneakers
Converse
Chuck Taylor® All Star® Hi Sneaker
$75.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
An iconic high-top sneaker keeps the classic lace-up design and sporty rubber cap toe of the original version but gets revamped in a single hue for a fresh, cohesive look.
Featured in 1 story
Shop Our Favorite Fashion Week Shoes
by
Emily Ruane
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Gola
Liberty Quota Petal High Top Sneakers
$109.69
from
ASOS
BUY
DETAILS
Converse
Chuck Taylor All Star High Top Sneaker
$39.99
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
promoted
Converse
C T A S Classic High Top
£70.00
from
Converse
BUY
DETAILS
Converse GOLF Le Fleur*
Chuck Taylor 70 Hi
£90.00
from
Size?
BUY
More from Converse
DETAILS
Converse
Chuck Taylor All Star Wild Print High-top Sneaker
C$60.00
C$34.97
from
Nordstrom Rack
BUY
DETAILS
Converse
Renew Denim Chuck 70 High Top
£80.00
from
Converse
BUY
DETAILS
Converse
Renew Denim Chuck 70 High Top
£80.00
from
Converse
BUY
DETAILS
Converse
Renew Denim Chuck 70 Low Top
£75.00
from
Converse
BUY
More from Sneakers
DETAILS
Under Armour
Ua Breathe Trainer
$80.00
from
Under Armour
BUY
DETAILS
Under Armour
Ua Hovr™ Rise
$100.00
from
Under Armour
BUY
DETAILS
Under Armour
Ua Hovr™ Apex
$140.00
from
Under Armour
BUY
DETAILS
Vans
Classic Sneaker
$49.95
from
Nordstrom
BUY
More from Shopping
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
The Best Under-$150 Buys Of The Month
With every new season comes a new crop of eye candy to shop for. But navigating the new arrivals section can feel daunting: With the overload of emerging
by
Eliza Huber
Shopping
19 White Pieces To Wear After Labor Day, Because Nobody Tells Us ...
We all know that fashion “rules” are the most fun when they’re broken, and the supposed forbidden-ness of wearing white after Labor Day might be one
by
Emily Ruane
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted