Converse

Chuck 70 “surfman” Sneakers

$83.00

Buy Now Review It

At Farfetch

Conscious Converse Chuck 70 "Surfman" sneakers Designed in partnership with the Cali-based streetwear brand, Stüssy, the Chuck 70 from Converse arrives in a light pink hue and with special branding. This pair is crafted from breathable hemp fabric and is highlighted with Surfman logos on the lateral collars and an 'All-Star'patch on the tongues in solid black. Imported Composition Outer: Hemp 100% Sole: Rubber 100% Lining: Fabric 100% Product IDs FARFETCH ID: 19349834 Brand style ID: A02052C