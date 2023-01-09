RestHouse

Chubby Ceramic Breakfast Plate With Modernist Pastel Color. ► Introducing this ever-so-cute and charming chubby ceramic plate that is begging to be showcased in your home! Taking inspiration from Scandinavian designs, this plate is the perfect combination of aesthetic and practicality. ► For its versatility and style, this ceramic plate is a must-have. Upgrade your kitchen with one (or more!) of these chubby, charming and chic ceramic plates today! ► FREE SHIPPING! ► Material: Ceramic ► Size: 6 inch- Diameter 15cm 8 inch- Diameter 20cm ► There will be a brush trace on the plate, which is not a quality fault. ► Note: Variety in pictures may marginally vary depending upon the lighting, gadget, and screen particulars. Made with love!