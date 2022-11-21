Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Earrings
Missoma
Chubby & Baya Hoop Earring Set
$201.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Missoma
Need a few alternatives?
Missoma
Chubby & Baya Hoop Earring Set
BUY
$201.00
Missoma
Missoma
Mini Pyramid Charm Hoop Earrings
BUY
$115.00
Missoma
Missoma
Squiggle Medium Hoop Earrings
BUY
$149.00
Missoma
Missoma
Lucy Williams Malachite Hoop Earrings
BUY
$206.00
Missoma
More from Missoma
Missoma
Savi Beaded Bracelet Set
BUY
$188.00
Missoma
Missoma
Harris Reed Moonlight Pearl Earring Set
BUY
$304.00
Missoma
Missoma
Chubby & Baya Hoop Earring Set
BUY
$201.00
Missoma
Missoma
Lucy Williams Roman Coin Malachite Necklace Set
BUY
$498.00
Missoma
More from Earrings
Missoma
Chubby & Baya Hoop Earring Set
BUY
$201.00
Missoma
Missoma
Mini Pyramid Charm Hoop Earrings
BUY
$115.00
Missoma
Missoma
Squiggle Medium Hoop Earrings
BUY
$149.00
Missoma
Missoma
Lucy Williams Malachite Hoop Earrings
BUY
$206.00
Missoma
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted