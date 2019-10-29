Chroma Upholstered Storage Bench

Chroma Upholstered Storage Bench, Shades of Grey: Our tonal velvet bench is a mod multi-tasker. Perfect when you need more seating, more storage space and more surface to style (top it with a stack of books or a lacquer tray)--so extra . Now House by Jonathan Adler introduces smart new decorative accessories, furniture, rugs, bedding and more – all designed to make living an effortless (and ever-chic) pursuit. With styles ranging from mid-century to ultra-modern, you’ll never run out of ways to wow. It’s what’s new, it’s what’s now. Now House by Jonathan Adler: Smile, you’re home.