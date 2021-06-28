Christophe Robin

Christophe Robin Colour Shield Shampoo

$50.00

Buy Now Review It

At Adore Beauty

A colour-loving shampoo that will keep your hair looking luxurious between salon appointments. Christophe Robin Colour Shield Shampoo is a friend to coloured, bleached and highlighted hair, formulated to extend the life of salon colours. Processed hair needs a little help, which is where the antioxidant vitamins and amino acids of this shampoo come into play. They help to seal the hair cuticle and keep pigment where it belongs. With an acidic pH and a sulfate-free formulation, it’s gentle yet effective, ensuring a glossy, healthy end result. Made with 91% natural-origin ingredients and featuring a light citrus scent. Why will I love Christophe Robin Colour Shield Shampoo? Protects hair weakened by colouring, bleaching and highlighting Antioxidants to prevent colour fading Amino acids to rebuild hair fibre Gentle formula Helps seal hair cuticle Sulfate free 250ml