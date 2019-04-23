Search
Products fromShopClothingDresses
Retrofete

Christine Wrap-effect Two-tone Sequined Satin Mini Dress

$690.00
At Net-A-Porter
Tonal rose gold sequined satin Concealed zip fastening along side 100% viscose Dry clean Imported
Featured in 1 story
Decoding Taylor Swift's Pastel Outfits In 'ME!'
by Eliza Huber