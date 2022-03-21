We Vibe

Chorus App And Remote Controlled Couple’s Vibrator

Lift your voices together as the Chorus fits seamlessly between you and adds thrilling vibrations to your lovemaking. Hands-free and wearable, Chorus matches its vibration intensity to the strength of your grip, so it's completely in tune with you. Its internal arm thrums against the penis and G-spot during wear, while the external arm teases the clitoris so you both enjoy impressive vibrations. The sensational squeeze remote lets the Chorus rumble in response to your grip, or you can choose between 3 speeds and 7 patterns for consistent stimulation. Always keep your squeeze remote and Chorus together. The remote connects the Chorus to the free We-Connect app, which shares the toy's controls with your partner, wherever in the world they may be. The Chorus is fully waterproof and comes with an ultra-discreet charging dock. It's also adjustable in two different places for a snug, precise fit that works with you and your lover. Enjoy smooth, sensational pleasure with help from a splash of water-based lubricant.