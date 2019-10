Chocolate Penny Vegan Fur And Leather Coat

£225.00

Buy Now Review It

At House of Sunny

*SHELL: 100% REPTILE PU FUR: 100% POLYESTER LINING: 100% POLYESTER - We do not use fur, leather, skins or silk and the wool we do use is from producers with good animal husbandry. *Side paneling details also emulated on sleeves *Wide faux shearling trim cuffs *Unique square neckline faux shearling trim *Reptile button fastening