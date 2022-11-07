L.A. Burdick

Chocolate Mice

$42.00

Buy Now Review It

At Food52

Of mice and chocolate. These little mice may look too cute to eat, but once you hear about them, you’ll want to dig in. They come by way of award-winning chocolatier L.A. Burdick, who was trained in Switzerland, and they’ve been his signature treat for over 30 years. Good things really do take time: Each one is made individually by hand (no molds here!) using a process that takes over 12 steps and three days. They’re here in a medley of dark, milk, and white chocolate, all nestled together in the loveliest of wooden boxes ready to satisfy your or a friend's sweet tooth. Squeak if you're craving a treat. The dark chocolate mice have dark chocolate ganache inside that’s been blended with freshly squeezed oranges. The ears are toasted almonds. The milk chocolate mice have dark chocolate ganache with espresso underneath their milk chocolate exterior, along with toasted almond ears. The white chocolate mice have dark chocolate ganache with cinnamon and port wine inside. And yep, the ears are toasted almonds. Made in: Walpole, NH. Shipping & Returns: Free Standard Shipping on Orders $149+ ($9 on Orders Below $149) and Easy-Breezy Returns.