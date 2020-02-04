JOJO's Chocolate

Chocolate Bark

$13.99

Buy Now Review It

PLANT BASED PROTEIN AND CHOCOLATE? You heard it here first. JOJO's is the first-ever dark chocolate bar made with added vegan hemp protein to keep you fuller for longer! Turn your sweet tooth cure into a sustainable snack for lasting energy. LIFESTYLE & DIET FRIENDLY: Indulge in a bar for dessert, break into pieces for snackable chocolate bites as a mid-day treat or use as a topping for oatmeal, yogurt or a protein shake. The perfect on the go snack, sweet treat or gift for friends and family. FEEL GOOD INGREDIENTS: JOJO's has HALF the sugar of an average chocolate bar and is made with low carb, paleo & keto friendly, gluten free, non GMO ingredients. Enjoy delicious, good for you chocolate on any diet and with any lifestyle! GUILT FREE INDULGENCE: We craft our dark chocolate bars with Non-GMO German Sourced 70% Dark Chocolate and simple ingredients like Almonds, Pistachios, Dried Cranberries, and All Natural Plant Based Protein for a healthy, crave-worthy confection. KICK YOUR SUGAR CRAVINGS: Skip the sugary sweets like candy or gummy bears. With added protein, JOJO's satisfies cravings quickly. Includes 7 1.2 oz bars per bag to share or enjoy all to yourself. A one week supply if you enjoy JOJO's daily!