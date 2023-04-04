Chloé

Chloe 75ml Eau De Parfum 3 Piece Set

$129.99

Buy Now Review It

At Chemist Warehouse

★★★★★ ★★★★★ 5 out of 5 stars. Weeauntie · 5 months ago Chloe classic scent Beautiful perfume classic scent … just smells to good Helpful? ★★★★★ ★★★★★ 5 out of 5 stars. CC Style · a year ago Chloe Love my fave perfume Helpful? ★★★★★ ★★★★★ 5 out of 5 stars. wphm · a year ago great gift great value! i love the mini one, it makes it so convenient to carry in my purse. love this scent, its my go to Helpful? ★★★★★ ★★★★★ 5 out of 5 stars. Jules1517 · a year ago Fabulous Chloe gift set Sent as a present to daughter in WA. She was absolutely delighted with the set; loves Chloe but was especially thrilled with the body lotion & travel size bottle all in a pretty box. A great gift!! Helpful?