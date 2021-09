QipaoMood

Chinese Embroidery Slipper

$31.29

Buy Now Review It

At Etsy

Handmade Materials: Linen, TPR, Fabric cloth, Cotton Beautiful, comfy Chinese Embroidery Style Women's Slip-on Shoes with 3D Flowers Both for indoor and outdoor Suitable Season: Spring, summer,fall Heel: 2cm Ready to ship in 1–2 weeks Exchanges Accepted Exceptions may apply Ships from China Jingjing Tong Owner of QipaoMood Message Jingjing This seller usually responds within a few hours.