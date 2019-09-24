The Kylie Cosmetics 2018 Limited Edition Holiday Collection palette is your secret weapon to create the perfect Kylie look this Christmas. Each Chill Baby Palette comes with 14 pressed powders that can be used together to recreate Kylies favorite looks or customize your own.Contains:1X pressed powder palette (net weight / poids net 14 X 0.85 grams / 14 X 0.03 oz)|||Each Chill Baby Palette contains the following shades:Cuddle Season Pressed Powder Pigment (matte dusty lilac)Just Chill (matte dusty lavender)Cold Hearted (metallic pink with gold flip)Mrs. Claus (metallic purple mauve)Pray for Snow (metallic copper)Make Magic (matte dusty pink)Home Alone Pressed Powder Pigment (metallic ruby)Bundle Up (matte auburn)Jingle Baby (metallic baby pink with a champagne flip)Plum Pudding (metallic red purple)Wrap It Up (matte dusty peachy pink)Spirit (matte dirty khaki green)Night Before Xmas (metallic sage with a gold flip)Hello Winter (matte blackened blackberry)