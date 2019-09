Nanushka

Chiara Faux Leather Trench Coat

£722.00 £505.00

Buy Now Review It

At mytheresa

Crafted from buttery faux leather, the Chiara coat from Nanushka re-imagines a year-round staple. The iconic trench style is designed with a single-breasted front, and comes complete with a traditional storm flap and tonal tie belt. Layer yours over tonal workwear for a contemporary-cool finish.