Steve Madden

Chevron Quilted Plus-size Fanny Pack

$45.00

Buy Now Review It

At Macy's

Rock this Steve Madden fanny pack at concerts or when going out. A wider belt sturdies the chevron-quilted design while making a functional fashion statement. Imported Single-prong buckle with keeper The Belt Bag featured on The It List Savings based on offering prices, not actual sales Web ID: 9185906 Size & Fit Approximate width: 1" S: 38"; M: 40"; L: 42"; XL: 44"; 1X: 48"; 2X: 51" Zip pouch (6-3/4" x 4-1/2") Materials & Care Faux leather