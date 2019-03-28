Drew Barrymore Flower Home

With its delightfully soft and chic styling, the Chevron Pom Decorative Throw by Drew Barrymore Flower Home is a dynamic accent with endless potential. Taking cues from the best in fashion and art, this throw blends pattern, texture, and vivid hues to produce an accent that deserves prominent display on your favorite chair or couch. Its chevron print lends a crisp, modern touch while its pom-pom trim is all things playful and groovy. Comfort is key when it comes to throws, and this piece delivers in that department. Its easy-care yet lush acrylic fabric is all in for those TV marathon cuddles and unexpected afternoon naps. Pair this throw with other items from Drew Barrymore Flower Home for a space that's at home with inviting, eclectic design. About Drew Barrymore Flower HomeDrew Barrymore Flower Home makes it easy and affordable for everyone to let their unique personal style come alive wherever they may live. Vibrant, inviting, and full of life, the collection itself has a get-along philosophy, allowing things to come together in a curated way. Guided by inspiration from Drew's travels as well as familiar places she keeps near to her heart, each piece is a reflection of her direction and taste crafted with attention to detail. The result is a refreshing and unexpected mix full of bold prints, feminine patterns, fresh color ways, and functional silhouettes.