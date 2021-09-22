Rachel Comey x Target

Chevron High-rise Wide Leg Tweed Pants

$40.00

Description Add everyday elegance to your wardrobe with the Chevron High-Rise Wide-Leg Tweed Pants from Rachel Comey x Target. These high-waisted pants are made from a soft linen-cotton material, with a black/gray chevron tweed construction lending classic texture and style. The pants feature an easy pull-on style with a back elastic waistband that allows for easy pairing with many tops, along with wide legs for a nicely balanced silhouette. Side pockets put a functional finish on the overall design. With a modern take on femininity, Rachel Comey brings her understated, everyday glamour to Target for this limited edition Fall Designer Collection. At once both urban and elegant, her thoughtful designs are universally loved for their sculptural silhouettes and playful details.