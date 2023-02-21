Elsie & Fred

Cherub Print Baggy Low Rise Jeans

$157.00

Buy Now Review It

At wolf and badger

Cherub Print Baggy Low Rise Jeans featuring the iconic original Elsie & Fred newspaper inspired print with neon cherubs. Graphic y2k style jeans with a low rise waistband made from a comfortable and breathable cotton. 4-pocket design waistband with belt loop and a button and zip fly detailing. Coordinate with the Cherub Print Satin Corset Top or Cherub Print Satin Marla Jacket for maximum impact. These Jeans will go with everything you own. Baggy loose fit cotton jeans y2k style in a newspaper style print with neon cherubs placed throughout.