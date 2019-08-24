Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Accessories
Hats
LOFT
Chenille Faux Fur Pom Pom Hat
$34.50
$14.99
Buy Now
Review It
At LOFT
STYLE #490742 Oh so cozy and oh so cool, chenille meets a plush faux fur pom pom for a textural treat. Available in: Blue Fabric & Care • Imported
Featured in 1 story
25 Must-Pack Travel Essentials For Winter Escapes
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Free People
Grizzly Brushed Beanie
$48.00
from
Free People
BUY
DETAILS
Hello Kitty X ASOS
Velvet Bow Beanie With Embroidery Detail
$19.00
from
ASOS
BUY
Nasty Gal
Pom-shell Beanie
$14.00
from
Nasty Gal
BUY
Alexander Wang
Cashmere Donegal Beanie
$250.00
from
Alexander Wang
BUY
More from LOFT
DETAILS
LOFT
Beach Smocked Strapless Jumpsuit
$89.50
$69.99
from
Legwear Loft
BUY
DETAILS
LOFT
Marled Ribbed Sweater Tank
$44.50
$39.99
from
Ann Taylor
BUY
DETAILS
LOFT
Topstitched Tie Waist Flare Dress
$74.99
from
LOFT
BUY
DETAILS
LOFT
Loft Beach V-neck Plunge One Piece Swimsuit
£92.75
from
LOFT
BUY
More from Hats
DETAILS
KKCo
Vacationer Hat In Grape Tie-dye
$75.00
from
KKCo
BUY
DETAILS
Loeffler Randall
Ivy Checked Twill Bucket Hat
$60.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
DETAILS
X-Girl
X-girl Dusty Colour Beret (black) Size Os
£45.00
from
Dover Street Market
BUY
DETAILS
X-Girl
X-girl Dusty Colour Beret (brown) Size Os
£45.00
from
Dover Street Market
BUY
More from Travel
Fandom Fridays
From
Game of Thrones
to
Gossip Girl
: Why More F...
Carol Cat first discovered True Blood in 2008, when a friend gave her a VHS tape of HBO's popular Southern-accented vampire series. "I didn't usually
by
Olivia Harrison
Travel
In Town For The Weekend? Here's What To Do For Labor Day In ...
Maybe your friends all left town to enjoy the long weekend at a cute Airbnb. Or perhaps your Labor Day weekend getaway is what brought you to New York
by
Michelle Santiago...
Travel
Marriott Is Getting Rid Of Travel-Sized Toiletries
The world's largest hotel chain just took a big step toward being more sustainable. Yesterday, Marriott announced that it's expanding an initiative to
by
Olivia Harrison
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted