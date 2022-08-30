Chef’n

The cutest campfire ever, no camping required. Boasting serious Scandinavian style, this petite s'mores roaster elevates a white ceramic dome upon a wooden base that evokes crossed logs. Use the stainless steel sticks to roast your marshmallows to golden brown—or intentionally scorched—perfection above the flame while squares of chocolate soften on graham crackers below. Suitable for outdoor and well-ventilated indoor cooking, the roaster makes a sweet gift for the s'mores enthusiast. View all Chef'n products Chef'n S'mores Roaster. 8.09"Wx8.09"Dx5.8"H Ceramic dome Wood base Metal tray 4 stainless steel roasting sticks Melts chocolate and roasts marshmallows simultaneously Suitable for outdoor and well-ventilated indoor use Includes snuffer and wire mesh flue For use with 6.1-oz. gel chafing fuel (not included) Hand wash only Imported Item Number: 5275257