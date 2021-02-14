Lodge

Chef Collection Cast Iron Skillet

$29.95 $22.94

Take the classic cast iron Lodge skillet, make it 15% lighter, give it larger pour spouts, round the interior to make turning food easier, and update the handles, making them slightly longer and more ergonomic. The result is this Chef Series skillet with all the benefits you love from Lodge with superior comfort and ease perfect for fried chicken, roasted meats and veggies, pan-grilled steaks and more. All Lodge skillets come pre-seasoned with oil for natural, easy release, and unparalleled heat retention and even heat distribution. Whether you’re baking skillet cornbread over an open fire or pan-frying a batch of chicken wings for the game, you’ll love the way this do-it-all pan performs. Classic Lodge cast iron skillet with updated features Fifteen percent lighter than classic Lodge skillet, for greater comfort Larger pour spouts than classic Lodge skillets Rounded interior vs. straight sides of traditional Lodge skillets for easier turning of food Updated handles are slightly longer than traditional Lodge skillets, and arched for greater ergonomic comfort Pre-seasoned and ready to use, Lodge cast iron is easy to care for and will last a lifetime Cast iron boasts superior heat retention and withstands high temperatures—great for stovetop searing or oven roasting Additional loop helper handles For over 100 years, Lodge’s US foundries have produced heirloom, high-quality cast iron cookware that can be found everywhere from campsites to high-end restaurants