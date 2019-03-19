Kate Aspen

Cheery & Chic Citrus Paper Plates (set Of 8)

Our Cheery and Chic Citrus Paper Plates help you share cheer and joy with guests at your wedding or bridal shower. Perfect for any tropical-themed event, these paper plates feature a chic lemon, lime, and orange print with gold foil details. Available in sets of 8 and made from sturdy cardstock, our plates make clean up a breeze at your event. Features and Facts: Paper plates with gold foil scalloped edges and citrus fruit design on pink watercolor background. Made from cardstock. Measures approximately 9.05"w x 0.39"h x 9.05"d Sold in sets of 8 plates Have a suggestion? Tell us about it! See more SHOP BRIDAL SHOWER DECOR