Our Cheery and Chic Citrus Paper Plates help you share cheer and joy with guests at your wedding or bridal shower. Perfect for any tropical-themed event, these paper plates feature a chic lemon, lime, and orange print with gold foil details. Available in sets of 8 and made from sturdy cardstock, our plates make clean up a breeze at your event.
Features and Facts:
Paper plates with gold foil scalloped edges and citrus fruit design on pink watercolor background. Made from cardstock.
Measures approximately 9.05"w x 0.39"h x 9.05"d
Sold in sets of 8 plates
