Cheer’s To The Perfect Shades For The Holiday Season Duo

$12.99

Essie Cheer's To The Perfect Shades for the Holiday Season Duo: For more than 35 years, essie has been the ultimate color authority offering a line of superior nail polishes. The trendsetting shades with an exclusive award winning formula are always classic, chic, sassy and elegant. essie nail polish provides flawless, streak free coverage along with a chip resistant formula. All essie nail polishes are dbp, toluene and formaldehyde free.