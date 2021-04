Naja

Cheeky Brief

$25.00

Buy Now Review It

At Naja

Martina is our favorite a low rise cheeky brief. A wide, fabric waistband sits just below the hip bone and is specially designed to avoid muffin top. Yay! Lace in the back means almost no panty lines. You can wear these undies with yoga pants and you won't see any lines! DETAILS: Nylon: 84% Nylon, 16% Elastane Lace: 86% Nylon, 14% Elastane Gusset: 100% Cotton