Madewell

Checkered Turtleneck Sweater

$118.00 $88.50

Buy Now Review It

At Madewell

Classic with a cute twist, this turtleneck sweater is knit with a textured checkerboard stitch. Throw this cozy number on with your favorite pair of jeans. Relaxed fit. Body length from high point of shoulder: 22 1/2" (based on size M). Polyamide/merino wool/polyester/alpaca. Do Well: this style is made of wool from certified farms that take a progressive approach to managing their land and caring for their sheep. Machine wash. Import. Select stores. NG749