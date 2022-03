Anthropologie

Checkered Shag Rug Pillow

$98.00 $78.40

Buy Now Review It

At Anthropologie

Style No. 45457799AA; Color Code: 072 Soft, shaggy, and oh-so-au-courant, this pillow adds playful texture to any seat. 47% wool, 31% cotton, 19% polyester; poly fill Due to the crafted nature of this item, please expect minor shedding of wool fibers Spot clean Imported