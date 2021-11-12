David Perry Glass Ceramics

Checkered Glass Coaster

£15.00

Buy Now Review It

At Glassette

Available exclusively on Glassette. Checkered glass coaster in almond and transparent amber. Adding a dash of warmth and colour to any room, this coaster has been created with alternating opaque almond and transparent amber-white streaked glass. These 2cm glass squares have been arranged to create a checkerboard pattern atop a clear glass base before being fired and fused at temperatures of 800°c. The amber transparent glass is uniquely designed with the addition of white swirls and artistic streaks. Therefore, each square of amber glass is completely unique, and the amount of white swirling will vary from piece to piece.