Toderoy

Checker Tortoise Claw Clips

$12.99

♟️ Fashion Design: You will get 2 Pack fashion tortoise shell patterns checker claws. These cyber y2k accessories are exquisite and delicate, ideal for women. Our hair claw clips are designed with a variety of tortoiseshell style in a checker pattern, exquisite and beautiful, can match with your daily dresses or hairstyles, let you stand out from the crowd. ♟️Durable and reliable: these hair flairs are made of acetate fiber material, durable and stable, with good hardness, not easy to break, comfortable to wear and light in weight, won't make you feel uncomfortable. ♟️Comfortable wearing experience: the tortoise barrette hair clips have rounded edges and a smooth surface, they won’t pull or damage your hair, which not only embellishes your hair but also achieves graceful and sweet temperament, make you charmer and elegant. ♟️Wide Applications: Our hair claw can be used on various occasions, like daily use, party, ceremonies, and birthday. Perfect for when washing your face, morning beauty routine, make-up, cooking, it also protects your hair from water when you are taking a shower. ♟️Best Gift: Our 90s clips for hair are a wonderful gift for your family, friends, girlfriends, and anyone you loved, and the two different colors of claw clip are suitable for any outfit, you can choose the one based on your hair color and preferences.