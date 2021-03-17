Dries Van Noten

Checked Wool-blend Coat

This coat from Dries Van Noten's Fall/Winter '18 collection was a standout piece among colorful prints and mix-and-match patterns that paraded down the runway. Made in Belgium from a wool blend, this coat uses menswear tailoring to create an oversized effect: from its single-breasted front to its dropped shoulders. Layer yours over unexpected colors to capture the brand's ethos.