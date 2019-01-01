Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Pants
Fendi
Checked Trousers
$1000.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Farfetch
Featured in 1 story
5 Fashion Week Trends You Can Buy Right Now
by
Ray Lowe
Need a few alternatives?
Farrow
Camilla Trouser
$62.00
from
Need Supply Co
BUY
Wilfred
Feuille Pant
$145.00
from
Aritzia
BUY
Madiyah Al Sharql
Weave Detail Pants
$245.00
from
BySymphony
BUY
H&M
Slacks
$39.99
from
H&M
BUY
More from Fendi
Fendi
Multicolour Acrylic Sunglasses
£307.00
£207.00
from
What Goes Around Comes Around
BUY
Fendi
Fendirama Foulard Multicolor Silk Foulard
C$330.00
from
Fendi
BUY
Fendi
Baguette Patent Leather Handbag
$776.94
from
Vestiaire Collective
BUY
Fendi
Fendi Monogram Crossbody/clutch Bag
C$105.56
from
Etsy
BUY
More from Pants
FP Beach
Sundance Set
$128.00
from
Free People
BUY
Stelen
Drawcord Pant
$68.00
from
Need Supply
BUY
We The Free
Mesa Cord Hiphugger Jeans
$98.00
from
Free People
BUY
Vince
Wide-leg Pleated Pull-on Pants
$295.00
from
Neiman Marcus
BUY
More from Trends
Shoes
The Summer Of Big-Toe Shoes
I was a teenager when I got my first pair of flip flops. Up until then, flip flops were contraband material in my household, because according to my
by
Connie Wang
Shopping
2019 Is The Year Clogs Are Finally Going To Happen
It didn’t happen when Christopher Kane tried back in 2016, and it didn’t happen when Balenciaga tried again in 2017. But three tries make a trend, and
by
Carly Ostroff
Fashion
Down To Earth: Has 2019 Killed The Heel?
Once, in my early 20s, I had a panic attack so dramatic that my roommates decided to take me to the emergency room. While the others waited for the taxi
by
Lauren Bravo
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted