LilySilk

Checked Silk Pajamas

$279.00

Buy Now Review It

At LilySilk

100% 19 momme charmeuse silk, glossy, sophisticated knitting and easy to care Notched lapels Check pattern Regular fit Sweet dreams start with cute pajamas. Made from high-end lustrous silk, these pajamas feel luxurious and comfortable to wear. Featured with the stylish check pattern, they are certainly not meant to be reserved for the bedroom. They will absolutely work for a whole host of occasions.